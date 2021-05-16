Hedman (lower body) will be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 1 tilt with Florida, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman missed the final two games of the regular season with a lower-body injury but he's back in his usual top-line role Sunday. He finished the 2020-21 campaign with nine goals and 45 points in 54 games.
