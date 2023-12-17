Hedman logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.
Hedman missed two games with an upper-body injury. He led all Lightning skaters with 24:41 of ice time in his return, so he should be considered virtually 100 percent going forward. The 32-year-old defenseman has 28 points (12 on the power play), 58 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 30 appearances this season as the Lightning's top blueliner.
