Lightning's Victor Hedman: Heads to IR

Hedman (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

The Lightning are dealing with multiple injuries, so they called up three players from AHL Syracuse. In order to free up roster space, both Hedman and Patrick Maroon (upper body) were placed on IR. Hedman will miss at least two games, as he won't be eligible to play until Nov. 8 against the Sabres.

More News
Our Latest Stories