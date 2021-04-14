Hedman produced a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Predators.

Hedman hasn't exactly been himself lately with only five points and a minus-9 rating over his last 10 games. His work for the season remains strong -- the Swede has 38 points, 114 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating. He should bounce back at both ends of the ice in the near future, as Hedman's rare runs of poor play typically don't last long.