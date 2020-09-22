Hedman had two assists and three shots with two PIM in Monday's 3-2 win over Dallas in Game 2.
Hedman assisted on the first two Tampa Bay goals, power-play tallies by Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat that came three minutes apart. Hedman, named the game's No. 1 star, logged a team-high 22:28 of ice time with more than six minutes of it coming on special teams. Hedman now has nine goals and eight assists in his 21 playoff games.
