Hedman picked up three assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

His first helper was his 700th point. Only 29 defenders have achieved 700 career points in the NHL. Hedman heads into the All-Star break on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (one goal, five assists). He also has 50 points in 48 games, which puts him third on team scoring behind Nikita Kucherov (85) and Brayden Point (54). So much for all the speculation that Hedman's career was in decline after just 49 points last season.