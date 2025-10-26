Hedman put up two assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over the Ducks.

Hedman has seven helpers in eight games this season, but he's still waiting on his first goal. The future Hall of Fame defender topped the 800-point mark (801) in his 1,139th game. Hedman sits 19th on the all-time list in scoring from the blue line, and he's now just 10 points from Sergei Gonchar (811) and 26 from Doug Wilson (827). With continued excellence this season, Hedman can pass Gary Suter (844) and move into the 16th spot.