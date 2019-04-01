Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hopeful for playoff return

Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Hedman (upper body) is doubtful to suit up for the rest of the regular season, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hedman was knocked out of Saturday's game against Washington, after logging just 7:58 of ice time. Cooper would go on to say the team is hoping for a playoff return for the blueliner, but it's unclear at this point. The possibility of a concussion is also in play, which could be a tricky situation for both the player and team. For the time being, expect Jan Rutta to draw into the lineup in Hedman's stead.