Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hopeful for playoff return
Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday that Hedman (upper body) is doubtful to suit up for the rest of the regular season, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman was knocked out of Saturday's game against Washington, after logging just 7:58 of ice time. Cooper would go on to say the team is hoping for a playoff return for the blueliner, but it's unclear at this point. The possibility of a concussion is also in play, which could be a tricky situation for both the player and team. For the time being, expect Jan Rutta to draw into the lineup in Hedman's stead.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable Monday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Point streak at seven games•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Pots OT winner•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Buries go-ahead goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...