Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hoping to play in Global Series
Hedman (lower body) is optimistic he will be ready for the Lightning's Global Series matchups with Buffalo in his native Sweden, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Hedman's absence for the two games in Sweden would no doubt be a huge disappointment to the local fans, as well as for fantasy owners who would like to get the world-class blueliner back into their lineups. The 28-year-old has nine points to start the season and has only failed to register a point in two games. At this pace, Hedman should be a near lock for a fourth consecutive 50-plus point campaign.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Heads to IR•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ruled out against Devils•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: In doubt Wednesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Won't return to Tuesday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Scores game-winner on power play•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Fight night at home•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.