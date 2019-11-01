Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hoping to play in Global Series

Hedman (lower body) is optimistic he will be ready for the Lightning's Global Series matchups with Buffalo in his native Sweden, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Hedman's absence for the two games in Sweden would no doubt be a huge disappointment to the local fans, as well as for fantasy owners who would like to get the world-class blueliner back into their lineups. The 28-year-old has nine points to start the season and has only failed to register a point in two games. At this pace, Hedman should be a near lock for a fourth consecutive 50-plus point campaign.