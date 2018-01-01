Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hot streak continues

Hedman moved into a four-way tie for third in scoring from the blue line Sunday with two assists, including one on the power play, in a 5-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Hedman's point streak stands at three games and four assists, and he's been held off the score sheet just once in his last nine games (two goals, 10 assists). Hedman is knotted with P.K. Subban, Shayne Gostisbehere and Drew Doughty on the scoring list.