Lightning's Victor Hedman: Iffy for Game 3
Hedman is "banged up" and didn't practice Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
This is the last thing Tampa Bay fans want to see, as the Lightning can ill afford to lose their best defenseman heading back to Columbus for Game 3 while down two games to none in the series. Confirmation on Hedman's status for Game 3 should surface prior to puck drop, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him labeled a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Ready for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Practices fully•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Hopeful for playoff return•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Unavailable Monday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Big night against Bruins•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...