Lightning's Victor Hedman: Iffy for Game 3

Hedman is "banged up" and didn't practice Saturday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

This is the last thing Tampa Bay fans want to see, as the Lightning can ill afford to lose their best defenseman heading back to Columbus for Game 3 while down two games to none in the series. Confirmation on Hedman's status for Game 3 should surface prior to puck drop, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him labeled a game-time decision ahead of Sunday's contest.