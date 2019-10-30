Lightning's Victor Hedman: In doubt Wednesday

Hedman (lower body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with New Jersey, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

While it's never good timing for an injury, Hedman leaving the first game of a back-to-back doesn't provide a lot of time for him to return to the lineup. While the team has yet to make an official announcement on the blueliner's status, he should be considered questionable at best. If Hedman is unable to give it a go, Jan Rutta figures to slot into the lineup for the first time this season, while Mikhail Sergachev would likely see an uptick in ice time.