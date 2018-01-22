Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injured reserve neccessary
Hedman was put on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.
The move is retroactive to Jan. 11 when the Swede originally sustained his injury and won't affect his original 3-to-6 week timetable. Hedman has been a workhorse in Tampa Bay this season, averaging 25:36 of ice time while posting 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) and firing off 125 shots. Slater Koekkoek should continue to see increased ice time in his absence.
