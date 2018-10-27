Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injury thought to be minor
Coach Jon Cooper said Hedman's injury isn't a concussion and shouldn't keep him out long-term, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Cooper added that it's likely Hedman sits out Saturday's game versus the Coyotes with his next chance to suit up being Tuesday against the Devils. If the reigning Norris Trophy winner indeed can't play, Slater Koekkoek will likely make his season debut.
