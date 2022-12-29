Hedman dished out two assists in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.

Hedman helped Alex Killorn open the scoring less than two minutes into the first period, then the hulking blueliner assisted on Brandon Hagel's insurance marker in the third. In addition to the helpers, Hedman racked up two shots, a blocked shot, two hits and a plus-3 rating, showcasing his superb all-around ability. Even though Hedman remains stuck on one goal, he's been a key contributor on offense recently thanks to eight assists in his last six games.