Hedman registered two assists in a 4-1 victory over Chicago on Tuesday.
Hedman also had a plus-2 rating, a shot and three blocks in 23:59 of ice time. He's recorded a goal and 25 points in 32 games this season. Hedman has been hot lately, contributing 15 assists in his last 12 contests, including seven helpers in his most recent four games.
