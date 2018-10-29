Lightning's Victor Hedman: Lands on injured reserve
Hedman (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site.
Considering Hedman was already expected to miss a week due to his upper-body issue, his placement on injured reserve shouldn't come as a surprise. The blueliner will be eligible to be activate Nov. 3 versus Montreal, which fits his initial recovery timeline. The 27-year-old is on pace to hit the 60-point mark for the third consecutive season -- as long as he doesn't miss significantly more time down the stretch.
