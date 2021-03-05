Hedman scored the game-winning goal and had three shots with six hits in a 3-2 overtime victory over Chicago.

With time winding down in the extra session, Hedman curled high in the offensive zone and flicked a desperation shot through traffic that eluded Chicago netminder Kevin Lankinen with one second left on the clock. The goal gave Hedman points in five of his last six tilts, with two goals and four assists in that time. Hedman now has 21 points in 21 games on the year, tying him for second among NHL defensemen behind only Vancouver's Quinn Hughes.