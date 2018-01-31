Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaned upon in return to action

Hedman logged 25:00 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.

Hedman was sidelined for five games prior to Tuesday's tilt due to a lower-body ailment, but he clearly wasn't bothered by that injury against Winnipeg, as he nearly reached his season average of 25:36 of ice time while logging three hits and a pair of blocked shots. It's safe to say the Swedish blueliner, who's notched six goals and 33 points in 45 games this campaign, shouldn't have any limitations going forward.