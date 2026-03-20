Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves game due to illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hedman (illness) was unable to finish Thursday's game versus the Canucks, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman exited late in the first period and didn't return. Head coach Jon Cooper avoided specifics, which leaves Hedman questionable for Saturday's game against the Oilers. Steven Santini is the extra defenseman on the Lightning's roster and would draw in if Hedman misses time.
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