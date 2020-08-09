Hedman went to the locker room midway through the first period against Philadelphia on Saturday after falling while pivoting, Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet reports.

It was a non-contact play where Hedman went down awkwardly after twisting his right ankle while pivoting from skating forward to backward. He was wincing in pain on the bench and slammed his stick multiple times in frustration while heading down the tunnel. Fantasy managers and Lightning fans are undoubtedly holding their collective breath at this point with Round 1 a couple days away. Stay tuned for more information.