Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaves Thursday's game
Hedman left Thursday's game against the Flames after a knee-to-knee collision, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The injury occurred in the second period and Hedman went straight back to the locker rooms. There's no word yet on the severity of the injury or whether or not the elite blueliner will return Thursday night.
