Hedman exited Tuesday's game against the Blue Jackets with an apparent right leg injury, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Hedman was tripped into the boards during the second period, and he didn't put any weight on his right leg on the way to the locker room. The 30-year-old is currently the Norris front runner with 33 points through 34 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Sends power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Top-scoring NHL defender•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Norris campaign takes shape•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Reaches 500 career points•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Adds power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points in Sunday's win•