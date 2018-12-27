Lightning's Victor Hedman: Looks to continue offensive roll
Hedman has 10 points in his last 12 games.
Hedman heads into the post-holiday period on an offensive roll after putting up 10 points in his first 18 games. His production is lower than we had expected this season, but he did miss time to injury. Hopefully this is a glimpse into what is coming as the Bolts prepare for the postseason.
