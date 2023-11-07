Hedman found the back of the net and recorded two assists in a 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto on Monday.

It was Hedman's second straight multi-point game, giving him two goals and five points over that span. Through 12 contests this year, he has three goals and 14 points. Hedman is an interesting defenseman from an offensive perspective. He's always been steady, reaching the 45-point mark for eight consecutive campaigns from 2015-16 through 2022-23, and the blueliner has occasionally been among the league's top-scoring defensemen, such as in 2021-22 when he finished with 20 goals and 85 points. Hedman isn't as steady as Roman Josi or Cale Makar when it comes to raw offensive production though, and it's consequently harder to count on Hedman to maintain his early pace this year.