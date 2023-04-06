Hedman registered an assist but was met with a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

The helper is nice and all, but it's probably of little consolation to Hedman in the big road loss. He's added two goals and another pair of assists over the last month (14 games), which is a disappointing stretch given the defenseman's sterling track record, though he's mixed it up with 18 hits and 21 blocked shots over that span.