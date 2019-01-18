Lightning's Victor Hedman: Monster performance in loss

Hedman recorded two points -- including a goal -- and finished with a team-high eight shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The towering Lightning blueliner also logged a season-high 6:21 of power-play ice time in the loss. Hedman is up to 31 points including 25 helpers and should continue to find the scoresheet most every night, provided the Swede is able to stay healthy. Up next is a Saturday date with San Jose, a team Hedman scored a goal against in the two teams' previous meeting back on Jan. 5.