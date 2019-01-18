Lightning's Victor Hedman: Monster performance in loss
Hedman recorded two points -- including a goal -- and finished with a team-high eight shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
The towering Lightning blueliner also logged a season-high 6:21 of power-play ice time in the loss. Hedman is up to 31 points including 25 helpers and should continue to find the scoresheet most every night, provided the Swede is able to stay healthy. Up next is a Saturday date with San Jose, a team Hedman scored a goal against in the two teams' previous meeting back on Jan. 5.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will play Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Present for morning skate•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will not return Sunday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Extends point streak•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Looks to continue offensive roll•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Continues to shine on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...