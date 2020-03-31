Lightning's Victor Hedman: Named best defenceman by peers
Hedman (undisclosed) beat out John Carlson for best defenceman in the NHLPA player pool.
Hedman received 37.88 percent of the vote followed by Carlson (21.35) and Roman Josi (9.04). Prior to the shutdown, the 28-year-old Hedman missed two games due to an undisclosed injury but figures to be available should the season pick back up.
