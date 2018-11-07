Lightning's Victor Hedman: Nearing return to action
Per coach Jon Cooper, Hedman (upper body) is nearing a return to the lineup, but he won't play Thursday against the Islanders, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Hedman will miss a seventh consecutive game Thursday, but it sounds like he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Senators. The 27-year-old blueliner was having a somewhat slow start to the season prior to his injury, totaling two goals and four points in nine contests, so he'll undoubtedly be looking to pick up his offensive production after receiving a clean bill of health.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out again Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will sit through weekend•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Could be facing an extended absence•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Will miss at least a week•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injury thought to be minor•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...