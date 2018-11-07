Lightning's Victor Hedman: Nearing return to action

Per coach Jon Cooper, Hedman (upper body) is nearing a return to the lineup, but he won't play Thursday against the Islanders, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman will miss a seventh consecutive game Thursday, but it sounds like he could be ready to return as soon as Saturday against the Senators. The 27-year-old blueliner was having a somewhat slow start to the season prior to his injury, totaling two goals and four points in nine contests, so he'll undoubtedly be looking to pick up his offensive production after receiving a clean bill of health.