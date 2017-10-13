Lightning's Victor Hedman: Nets first goal of the season
Hedman scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh.
Hedman is off to a bit of a slow start, especially for a guy coming off a 72-point season in 79 games in 2016-17. Right now, he has a goal and an assist in four games. Things will pick up soon. Hedman may be a good trade target if he takes a few more games to heat up and his owner gets inpatient.
