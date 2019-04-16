Lightning's Victor Hedman: No go for Game 4

Hedman (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's Game 4 against Columbus.

Hedman tried to play through his undisclosed injury during Games 1 and 2, but it clearly affected his play, as he went scoreless while posting a minus-2 rating in back-to-back home losses. Coach Jon Cooper decided to keep the Swedish blueliner out of the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 in hopes it'd give him time to recover ahead of Game 4, but Hedman's obviously still ailing. The reigning Norris Trophy winner will have to hope that his team will be able to steal a win on the road Tuesday to give him an opportunity to return to action Friday for Game 5.