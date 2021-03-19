Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.

The goal went into an empty net and helped seal the win for the Bolts. Hedman's Norris campaign continues to take shape. He has four points in his last four games and sits in the NHL's top-20 scorers overall. He's second in scoring from the blue line with 29 points in 29 games and only the one-way Tyson Barrie sits ahead of him.