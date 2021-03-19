Hedman scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.
The goal went into an empty net and helped seal the win for the Bolts. Hedman's Norris campaign continues to take shape. He has four points in his last four games and sits in the NHL's top-20 scorers overall. He's second in scoring from the blue line with 29 points in 29 games and only the one-way Tyson Barrie sits ahead of him.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Reaches 500 career points•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Adds power-play helper•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points in Sunday's win•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Lands OT buzzer-beater•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Provides power-play assist•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points in Monday's win•