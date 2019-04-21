Lightning's Victor Hedman: Norris finalist once again

Hedman was announced as a finalist for the 2018-19 Norris Trophy on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The 28-year-old Swede has now been a Norris finalist for three straight seasons, winning the coveted award last year. Hedman's campaign ended in disappointing fashion though, as Tampa Bay was swept in the first round while he watched Games 3 and 4 from the press box with an injury. He finished the regular season with 12 goals and 54 points in 70 contests.