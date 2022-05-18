Hedman delivered a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Round 2.
Hedman fed Nikita Kucherov at the wrist face-off circle and he wired a quick wrister past Sergei Bobrovsky. The Norris Trophy nominee has eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games this postseason, and is once again an absolute pillar in all zones.
