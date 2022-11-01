Hedman (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Tuesday's game versus the Senators, indicating he'll be out for the contest, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper suggested Hedman might need to sit out a game to deal with the injury after the defenseman was limited at the morning skate. His next chance to play is Thursday versus the Hurricanes. Fantasy managers and Lightning fans alike will hope this is just a short-term issue. Per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Hedman is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.