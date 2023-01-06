Hedman (personal) will not play in Winnipeg on Friday, John Lu of TSN reports.
Hedman returned home to Tampa to be with his wife as they are expecting their second child. Hedman has a goal and 25 points in 35 games this season, and has picked up the pace of late, with 15 assists in his last 13 games.
