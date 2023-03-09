Hedman (undisclosed) will miss Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hedman will miss a second straight game with the injury, which allows Haydn Fleury to stay in the lineup. The Lightning have a back-to-back at home this weekend, facing the Blackhawks on Saturday and the Jets on Sunday, but it's unclear if Hedman will be available for either of those games.