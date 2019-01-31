Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches assist in loss
Hedman picked up an assist but was minus-2 in Wednesday's loss to Pittsburgh.
It was Hedman's third straight game registering a point and he now has five points in that span. The Swede hasn't produced to the level he had in the previous two seasons, collecting 72 and 63 points, respectively, but is still on pace for around 60 points. Hedman is averaging 3:14 of power-play time this season, so he will surely continue to have point opportunities.
