Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches three helpers
Hedman had three assists, including two on the power play, in a 4-1 win versus the Red Wings on Thursday.
Since returning from a five-game injury absence, Hedman has eight points in nine games. Clearly his time away from the ice didn't hinder him in the slightest. Though the Swede isn't going to hit the 33-point mark on the power play like he did last season, he does have 17 points with the extra man through 53 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Two points Thursday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Leaned upon in return to action•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Returns to lineup Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Game-time call•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Traveling with team•
-
Lightning's Victor Hedman: Injured reserve neccessary•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...