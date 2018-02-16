Lightning's Victor Hedman: Notches three helpers

Hedman had three assists, including two on the power play, in a 4-1 win versus the Red Wings on Thursday.

Since returning from a five-game injury absence, Hedman has eight points in nine games. Clearly his time away from the ice didn't hinder him in the slightest. Though the Swede isn't going to hit the 33-point mark on the power play like he did last season, he does have 17 points with the extra man through 53 games.