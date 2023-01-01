Hedman set up three goals Saturday in a 5-3 win over Arizona.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. Hedman has six assists in his last four games and 13 in his last 11 contests, and he has clearly put his one assist in the 12 games prior to that behind him. Hedman still has just a single goal on the season and this may be his first full season in nine that he fails to hit double digits in that category. He came close (nine) in the COVID-shortened 2020-21.