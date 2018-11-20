Lightning's Victor Hedman: Now fifth in all-time team scoring

Hedman's goal Monday against the Predators was his fourth of the season and 371st career point.

That total ties him with former Bolt Vinny Prospal for fifth on the team's all-time scoring list. Hedman now has a point in each of his last two games and three in five since his return from injury. He's not yet at last year's level, but Hedman will hopefully be back to his elite self very soon.