Hedman was held off the score sheet in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday.
He has four assists in his last eight games, but his scoring pace has slowed as the Bolts wobble their way to season's end. Hedman is clearly focusing on stabilizing his own zone, but that hurts managers pushing toward a title. Even with this slow down, Hedman remains third in NHL scoring from the blue line (68 points).
