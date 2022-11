Hedman's assist Monday against Boston snapped a six-game point drought.

Hedman hasn't been Hedman lately, at least from a scoring perspective. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 17 games which puts him outside the top-30 scorers from the blue line. And Mikhail Sergachev has bumped Hedman off the first power-play unit and has almost double the points (18) the big man has put up. Hedman is still the better fantasy player, but that won't be the case for too many more seasons.