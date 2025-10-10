Hedman notched two assists and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Senators.

Hedman missed the last four games of the preseason due to an undisclosed injury. He looked no worse for wear Thursday, logging 23:49 of ice time to lead the Lightning. The 34-year-old defenseman is still among the premium scorers from the blue line in the NHL. He had 66 points in 79 regular-season outings a year ago and figures to have plenty of offense left in him for 2025-26.