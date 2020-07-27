Hedman (personal) will not take part in Wednesday's exhibition clash with the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

The news shouldn't come as a surprise considering Hedman didn't travel with the team to Toronto. The blueliner's potential absence would open the door for Mikhail Sergachev to jump up to the No. 1 power-play unit. Even if Hedman misses some of the round-robin games, he figures to remain a top-end target in postseason pools and DFS contests once the Lightning start playing elimination games.