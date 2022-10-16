Hedman set five shots on goal to complement an assist Saturday, but the Lightning suffered a 6-2 loss to the Penguins.

Hedman is fresh off another outstanding campaign that resulted in a career-high 20 goals and 65 assists. The electrifying defenseman also achieved personal bests on the man advantage, scoring six times with 32 apples in that key special teams situation. As a two-time Stanley Cup champion, perennial NHL All-Star and contender for the Norris Trophy, there are few skaters as low maintenance as Hedman in fantasy hockey.