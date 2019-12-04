Lightning's Victor Hedman: Opens scoring in victory

Hedman scored a goal on two shots and logged a team-leading 23:41 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win versus Nashville.

Hedman opened the scoring eight minutes into the game with his fifth goal of the season. The big defenseman now has points in three straight games and in 10 of his last 12. He's racked up three goals and 14 points in that latter stretch and is averaging exactly one point per game for the season.