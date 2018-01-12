Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out 3-6 weeks with lower-body issue

Hedman will miss between three and six weeks due to a lower-body injury, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

There were reportedly fears that the issue could cost him even more time, so the 3-to-6 week timetable may come as a relief to both the Lightning and Hedman's fantasy owners. The injury could have major implications in the short term for the East-leading Lightning, who will have a difficult time replacing the All-Star defenseman, who has tallied 33 points (six goals, 27 assists) and sports a phenomenal plus-24 rating so far this season. In Hedman's absence, Mikhail Sergachev's role will likely increase, per the Tampa Bay Times.