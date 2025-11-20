Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out a couple of weeks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jon Cooper said Thursday that Hedman (undisclosed) will be out "probably a couple more weeks," according to Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site.
Hedman has already missed four games and is expected to miss at least another eight contests. The blueliner had 12 assists in 15 games prior to his injury. Hedman was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day.
