Lightning's Victor Hedman: Out again Tuesday
Hedman (upper body) will not play Tuesday against the Oilers, Corey Long of NHL.com reports.
This marks the sixth straight absence of the season for Hedman, who remains the lone Bolts player on injured reserve. It's been a bit of a rough start to the season for the reigning Norris Trophy winner, as he has a minus-3 rating working against just four points through nine games, and even if there was interest in trading the defenseman for fantasy purposes, his latest injury has cut into his value to a point where you'd be selling awfully low on him. A better course of action would be to ride out the tide when it comes to the elite skater.
